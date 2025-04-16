Earth Day 2025: Discovery Education Offers New Resources And An Engaging Virtual Event For Student Explorations Of The Natural World

MENAFN - 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2025 /3BL/ - Discovery Education presents a new collection of free, high-quality digital resources and a unique virtual event to support students' exploration of the natural world on Earth Day and beyond. Discovery Education is the creator of essential K-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

The resources in Discovery Education Experience , the essential companion for engaged K-12 classrooms, include:



Earth Day Channel : This curated collection features on-demand events, videos, images, Virtual Field Trips, and fun activities, empowering students to explore environmental issues in the classroom for students of all ages.

Fix-it: Taking Care of Earth : In this lesson, 1-2 grade students practice properly using commas while learning about taking care of Earth.

Celebrate Earth Day Holiday Lesson : Students in grades 3-5 celebrate Earth Day's history and influence, and learn about Earth's natural resources. Celebrate Earth Day Teacher Choice Board : Use this choice board for students to explore Earth Day topics. Students in grades 6-8 can demonstrate understanding by completing one of the recommended activities.

Users of the award-winning Mystery Science by Discovery Education can access 5-minute mini-lessons in the Celebrating Earth Day collection designed to inspire K-5 students to ask questions about Earth's natural processes and diverse lifeforms.

Discovery Education also offers free resources created in collaboration with corporate partners to celebrate Earth Day. These resources include:



Video Topic Series : This 3-part video topic series, created with Trane Technologies , showcases the human imagination, ingenuity, and passion behind environmental initiatives. Accompanying classroom and at-home resources take learning even further, inspiring students to learn, explore, and innovate.

Digital Lesson Bundles : This collection of standards-aligned classroom lessons and educator guides helps students create a more resourceful world through STEM investigations. Created with Itron, these resources are designed to help foster dialogue on the importance of energy and resource utilization. Career Videos : This collection of career videos of employees working for the planet supports educators' efforts to drive deeper student engagement by connecting classroom lessons to the real-world. This content is available from the STEM Careers Coalition , an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations, reaching 11M+ students with equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019.

In addition, the Environmental Education Initiative – the first-of-its-kind effort to help students engage in environmental science – offers a new collection of resources. The new content includes a video series that introduces students to regional facts and knowledge, as well as student-driven videos showcasing authentic stories of everyday students tackling problems. Additional resources include ready-to-use lessons and student activities exploring subjects such as energy, forestry, water, and more.

Finally, elementary and middle school educators and students are invited to the Earth Day Career Connect Spotlight Event on April 25, 2025. Starting at 10 AM ET, students will have the opportunity to connect with leaders from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Mount Washington Observatory, the LEGO Group's Build the Change, Bat Conservation International, and more. During these connections, students will discover various career paths as they learn about important scientific topics, such as vulnerable species, manufacturing, and weather. This event is brought to you by Discovery Education's award-winning Career Connect feature, which is now available to all users of Discovery Education Experience. Learn more and register here .

“Discovery Education is thrilled to provide students with dynamic digital resources that encourage them to be curious about the world they live in,” said Lance Rougeux, Senior Vice President of Curriculum Instruction and Student Engagement at Discovery Education.“This new collection of resources empowers educators to engage their classrooms in explorations of nature and connect what is learned in the classroom to the wider world.”

