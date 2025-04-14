Lifetech Resources CEO Shaffiq Rahim Delivers Keynote At 2025 Moorpark Chamber Of Commerce Momentum And Impact Dinner

MOORPARK, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifetech Resources is proud to announce that its CEO, Shaffiq Rahim, served as the keynote speaker at the Momentum and Impact Dinner – 2025 Moorpark Chamber of Commerce Update, Future Vision & Awards, held on Tuesday, February 25, at M on High in Moorpark, California.

Hosted by the City of Moorpark, the Momentum and Impact Dinner is an annual celebration recognizing the outstanding contributions of local businesses and community members. This year's event brought together business leaders, local officials, and community stakeholders for an evening dedicated to collaboration and purpose-driven growth.

As the keynote speaker, Shaffiq Rahim, on behalf of Lifetech Resources, reaffirmed the company's commitment to sustainable innovation and a community-first approach. He emphasized the importance of growing responsibly, ensuring that as Lifetech expands, it does so with a focus on minimizing environmental impact and prioritizing the well-being of the community. Rahim highlighted the company's solar panel initiatives as a key example of how businesses can drive progress while reducing their impact on the environment.

"Giving the keynote speech at the Momentum and Impact Dinner was a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the role businesses play in shaping the communities they call home," said Rahim. "I've been in manufacturing my entire life, and since Lifetech Resources established itself in Moorpark in 2018, we have remained deeply aware of the impact we have on the community. Integrity is about doing the right thing, not the easy thing, and we are committed to doing right by our community, our customers and consumers, and our employees."

Rahim highlighted Lifetech's dedication to sustainability, particularly in reducing its carbon footprint through smarter packaging solutions that minimize waste without compromising the consumer experience. He also shared how recent wildfires reinforced the company's responsibility to prioritize its neighbors and the environment, ensuring that the community feels safe and supported.

"I deeply admire the people around me, both in this community and within the Lifetech team, especially their passion and drive to do what's right," said Rahim. "Diversity and inclusion are fundamental to our company, and I take great pride in fostering an environment where everyone's contributions are valued as we continue to grow with purpose and responsibility."

The event also recognized outstanding businesses and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to the community. Attendees enjoyed a formal dinner and the opportunity to connect with fellow leaders, further strengthening the shared mission of building a thriving and sustainable future for Moorpark.

About Lifetech Resources

Since 1991, Lifetech Resources has been at the forefront of innovation in the beauty and personal care industry. By anticipating trends, advancing sustainable practices, and delivering cutting-edge solutions, Lifetech continues to shape the future for brands worldwide. From raw material research to comprehensive product development and supply chain optimization, Lifetech empowers brands to achieve their vision while prioritizing environmental stewardship.

For additional details and photos from the event, please visit our website or contact us directly.

SOURCE Lifetech Resources

