Veemost Technologies Inc Announces Corporate Name, Ticker Symbol, And CUSIP Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)VeeMost Technologies Inc. (OTC: VMST), a leading provider of cutting-edge IT solutions, is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the Company's official name change from Global Developments, Inc. to VeeMost Technologies Inc., along with a corresponding change in its ticker symbol from GDVM to VMST. These changes were published on the OTC Markets Daily List on April 14, 2025, and will take effect at the open of business on April 15, 2025.

In addition to the name and ticker change, the Company has also received approval for a new CUSIP number: 922462106, which will be reflected across all trading and depository systems starting April 15, 2025.

This rebranding aligns with the Company's transformation and renewed strategic focus on delivering innovative, secure, and scalable digital infrastructure services to enterprise and government clients. Over the past several years, VeeMost Technologies has expanded its service offerings to include cloud computing, cybersecurity, managed IT services, and digital transformation solutions.

“The change to VeeMost Technologies Inc. and our new ticker symbol VMST represents a major step forward in aligning our public identity with the technological value we provide our customers,” said Melvin Ejiogu, CEO of VeeMost Technologies Inc.“This milestone signals our growth, our focus, and our commitment to increasing shareholder value as we move forward under a name that truly reflects our core mission and vision.”

Shareholders are not required to take any action with respect to the name, ticker symbol, or CUSIP change. Existing share certificates will remain valid, and brokerage accounts will be automatically updated to reflect the new information.

VeeMost Technologies remains committed to delivering industry-leading IT solutions and looks forward to continued growth, new partnerships, and strategic opportunities as it expands its footprint in both the commercial and public sectors.

About VeeMost Technologies Inc.

VeeMost Technologies Inc. (OTC: VMST) is a technology solutions provider offering a wide range of IT consulting, cloud, cybersecurity, and infrastructure services to commercial enterprises and government agencies. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, VeeMost enables organizations to modernize and secure their IT environments to meet the demands of the digital age.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

