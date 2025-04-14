GBP/USD Forecast Today 14/04: Bullish Trend (Chart)
- The last trading week was the strongest for the GBP/USD currency pair, as it moved towards the resistance level of 1.3145, the highest for the pair in six months, before closing the week's trading around the 1.3082 level. Bulls still have the strongest control over the pair's direction. According to Forex market trading, the GBP/USD exchange rate saw a sharp rise, but the GBP/EUR pair fell sharply as the Euro rose amid a continued decline in US stock markets. This may reflect a reassessment among investors of the astronomical valuations, which may now be unjustified, that have long prevailed worldwide.
According to financial market experts, while bond market instability is driving outflows of US dollars from the United States, markets are anticipating instability in the UK bond market. The sell-off in British government bonds, as we have seen previously following UK financial events, coincided with temporary periods of weakness in the British pound and will increase the risk of a decline in growth in the UK if high yields persist.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Analysis for the GBP/USD pair today:Looking at the daily chart above, you will notice that the overall trend for GBP/USD remains bullish and may continue as long as it remains stable above the psychological resistance of 1.3000. As mentioned before, this encourages technical buying for the GBP/USD pair. With the recent gains, the 14-day RSI has turned upwards and still has more room before reaching the overbought barrier. At the same time, the Stochastic oscillator is closest to breaking this barrier. The MACD indicator is also in a bullish turn. The nearest resistance levels for GBP/USD are currently 1.3140, 1.3220, and 1.3300 respectively. From the last level, technical indicators will move towards strong overbought levels.Conversely, over the same timeframe, the 1.2880 support level will remain an important barrier to a downward trend. The currency pair is not awaiting significant performance-influencing data during today's trading. Therefore, investor sentiment regarding risk appetite and the performance of global financial markets will continue to influence today's trading.Ready to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions ? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
