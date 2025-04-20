JDF Allocates 5% Of Profits Over 3 Years To Social Responsibility

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Duty Free (JDF) Ayman Mufleh on Saturday said that the company's board of directors decided to allocate 5 per cent of the company's profits over a period of three years to enhance the development scope and institutionalise social responsibility.

Mufleh stressed that this initiative will be allocated to support the education and health sectors as a contribution from the company in the construction and/or maintenance of schools, facilities and health centres.

It also aims to keep pace with the increasing demand for these sectors in cooperation with the concerned public sector institutions and within the same mechanism that has been approved by companies and banks that have allocated funds for this purpose, he added.

The chairman pointed out that a special bank account will be opened at the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) for this purpose, according to accounting principles, to spend on these projects and within the actual completion and time plans to ensure compliance with implementation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He called on private sector companies and institutions to join efforts to institutionalise social responsibility, given its developmental impact and improving the services provided to citizens.

The social responsibility project to support vital sectors, mainly the education and health sectors, began with the announcement of several initiatives in the presence of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan.

The project was initiated by the Association of Banks in Jordanian by allocating JD90 million, the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company allocated JD40 million, and the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company allocated 5 per cent of its annual profits for this purpose.

These initiatives, which come in addition to what is committed in the State Budget for the education and health sectors, will contribute to supporting the government's efforts to upgrade these two "vital" sectors and improve the services provided to citizens.