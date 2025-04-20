Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thrilling Start To Senyar Competitions

2025-04-20 11:01:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The competitions of the 11th edition of the Senyar Festival, organised by Katara Cultural Village were launched on Sunday with the participation of 54 teams from Qatar and other GCC countries. A total of 27 teams set sail toward the Sealine Reserve, the designated fishing zone, to start the first rounds of the 'Hadaq' and 'Laffah' fishing competitions. After the teams in the first group conclude their competitions today at 6pm, the second group, made up of the other 27 teams, will begin their rounds on Wednesday and Thursday. A total of 16 teams from each group are set to qualify for the Challenge Round, in addition to the team that wins the 'Biggest Fish' competition. The final results will be determined during the Challenge event, and the winning teams announced at the conclusion celebration, at Katara Beach on Friday.

