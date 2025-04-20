China Tightens Grip On Smart Driving Tech Amid Safety Concerns

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has implemented stringent regulations on the marketing and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems , following a fatal accident involving Xiaomi's SU7 sedan. Automakers are now prohibited from using terms like“smart driving” and“autonomous driving” in advertisements for vehicles equipped with ADAS features. This directive was communicated during a meeting with nearly 60 automobile manufacturers, aiming to address safety concerns associated with the rapid advancement of driving technologies.

The fatal incident involving the Xiaomi SU7, which crashed and caught fire shortly after the driver resumed control from the ADAS system, has intensified scrutiny over the safety of such technologies. Preliminary investigations suggest that the transition between automated and manual control may have contributed to the accident, highlighting potential risks in current ADAS implementations.

In response to these concerns, the MIIT has clarified regulations introduced in February, mandating that automakers complete extensive testing and receive official approval before deploying over-the-air upgrades related to driving software. These measures aim to prevent manufacturers from using OTA updates to conceal defects or evade liability, ensuring that any software changes undergo rigorous evaluation before implementation.

The regulatory crackdown extends to the broader electric vehicle market, which now accounts for over half of total vehicle sales in China. The MIIT has announced that, starting July 2026, stricter safety regulations for EV and plug-in hybrid batteries will be enforced to reduce the risk of fires and explosions. These new technical standards will require rigorous testing to ensure batteries can withstand conditions that typically lead to“thermal runaway,” a primary cause of battery fires.

Amid these regulatory changes, automakers like BYD, Leapmotor, and Toyota are offering affordable models with ADAS to gain market share in China's rapidly growing EV sector. However, the enhanced scrutiny may increase costs and slow innovation, potentially prompting necessary consolidation in China's oversaturated auto industry.

Tesla, for instance, has announced plans to release its Full Self-Driving feature in China only after completing regulatory approval. This decision follows complaints about a temporary pause of a limited-time free trial of the driving-assistance software. Tesla's customer support acknowledged the pause, promising to expedite the approval process. The FSD, developed using generative artificial intelligence, aims to handle complex traffic conditions, but faces challenges in China due to local data laws that prevent the use of data from its 2 million EVs for system training.

In addition to national regulations, over 50 Chinese cities, including Beijing and Wuhan, have introduced rules for autonomous driving and intelligent connected vehicles. These regulations encompass infrastructure requirements, operational management, and standardized testing protocols, reflecting China's commitment to promoting the use of self-driving technology while ensuring safety and compliance.

