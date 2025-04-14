403
Doctors Without Borders: Israel Wages War, Ethnic Cleansing In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) confirmed that Israel is carrying out an ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, with the Israeli military doctrine based on the principle of indiscriminate retaliation.
Head of the Regional Media Office of Doctors Without Borders Inas Abu Khalaf commented on the Israeli missile attack that targeted the Baptist Hospital east of Gaza City early Sunday morning, and explained that the scenario of targeting Gaza hospitals is recurring with increasing violence, while rejecting the allegations that the occupation army has attempted to promote, stressing that there is no justification for the indiscriminate targeting of hospitals that are under the protection of international humanitarian law.
Israel is flouting all moral and humanitarian standards, describing what is happening as a "war on all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip," especially with the continued closure of the crossings. After 18 months of aggression, Israel has once again bombed the Baptist Hospital, targeting the reception and emergency building with two missiles, completely putting the hospital out of service, forcing patients and the wounded to sleep on the surrounding streets in search of a safe place, Abu Khalaf added
