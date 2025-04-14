Egypt's President Leaves Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi left Doha on Monday after concluding an official visit.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

Also present were Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Tariq bin Ali Al Ansari and Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Qatar HE Amr El Sherbiny.