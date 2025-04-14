Residents Donate Land For School Construction

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SAR-I-PUL (Pajhwok): Local officials in northern Sar-i-Pul province say residents of Baghli village have donated one acre of land – valued at approximately five million afghanis – for the construction of a school.

Sayed Naser Jaber, a resident of the village in Sar-i-Pul City, said the land was jointly owned by the local community.

In line with a collective decision by villagers, it was donated for the construction of a secondary school for boys, he added.

Previously, he recalled, students from Baghli were compelled to attend a distant school in Adrang village. This hardship led residents to decide on building a school in their own village.

He estimated:“The value of this land is around five million afghanis. Due to the long distance to the high school, we decided to create educational opportunities within our own village. At present, students are studying here under tents.”

Bismillah Adeeb, another resident of the village, said:“Today we are overjoyed that a school is going to be built in our area. In the past, we faced many difficulties sending children to schools far away.

“Now that our village will have its own school, we no longer have to worry about their daily commute. We urge the Department of Education to begin construction as soon as possible.”

He stressed it was a shared responsibility of the community, as parents, and the government, as a custodian, to ensure the country's children and youth benefit from the blessing of education. This, he said, was why locals chose to donate their land.

Director of Education Maulvi Mohammad Rahmani described the community's donation as a significant and commendable initiative, which demonstrated the public's strong support for education and their commitment to seeing their children become literate.

He added:“We assure the people of Baghli village that, once the necessary resources are available, we will commence the construction of a standard school building.”

Rahmani also highlighted the widespread support for education in the province, noting that, over the past year alone, residents had donated 10 acres of land to the department for the construction of schools and religious institutions.

sa/mud