ACR Statement On JAMA CT Scan Radiation Study (Smith-Bindman, Et Al)

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The theoretical radiation risk proposed by Smith-Bindman, et al, is consistent with prior statistical modeling studies that are not based on actual patient outcomes. The National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurement has reported that even with increased CT use, advances in technology and imaging protocol optimization have reduced population radiation burden (medical radiation dose per capita/person). There are no published studies directly linking CT scans (even multiple CT scans) to cancer. Americans should not forgo necessary, life-saving medical imaging and continue to discuss the benefits and risks of these exams with their healthcare providers.

Medical imaging exams – including CT – are a primary factor in declining cancer death rates, and are directly linked to decreased hospital mortality rates and greater life expectancy . Scans reduce invasive surgeries, unnecessary hospital admissions and length of hospital stays .

No medical test, including those utilizing ionizing radiation, should be performed unless the medical benefits gained from the test clearly outweigh any associated risk. Radiologyinfo offers easily understood information on imaging and radiation oncology procedures - including how these work, how to prepare for them, benefits and risks , and relative radiation doses used.

Patients should keep a record of their (or their loved ones') imaging procedures . Before undergoing any imaging study, particularly those that involve radiation exposure, patients should ask their physician or other medical provider the following questions:



How will having this exam improve my health care?

Are there alternatives that do not use radiation which are equally as good (e.g. MRI, ultrasound, etc.)? Is this facility ACR Accredited (which ensures high quality standards, including regular surveys of the equipment by medical physicists, certified technologists performing the exams, and interpretation by radiologist physicians who meet stringent education and training standards)?

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) has a long history of medical imaging dose optimization with quality and safety efforts that positively impact patient care.

The ACR championed the creation and use of Appropriate Use Criteria and Clinical Decision Support, which reduce inappropriate and unnecessary imaging and radiation exposure, increase the ordering of appropriate imaging studies , and lower costs for Medicare and other payers.

The ACR co-founded the Image Gently® and Image Wisely® initiatives to help providers avoid ordering low value imaging and optimize radiation dose used in many scans. The ACR partnered with the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation, Consumer Reports and others to launch the Choosing Wisely effort to identify exams whose necessity (and alternatives) should be discussed before ordering.

The ACR Dose Index Registry (DIR) allows sites to contribute dose information on every CT scan, compare the radiation dose in the studies they perform to national and regional benchmarks, and adjust dose accordingly. The DIR is part of the National Radiology Data Registry (NRDR ) -- a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR ) to CMS for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS).

ACR will continue to work with decision makers, federal and state agencies, insurers and others to ensure Americans continue to have access to safe, high-quality radiologic care.

SOURCE American College of Radiology

