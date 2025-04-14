The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kimberly Schmelzle Winsor As A Pinnacle Professional Member

Following a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Music Performance from Northern Arizona University, Dr. Winsor pursued her medical training at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix and diagnostic radiology residency and breast imaging fellowship both at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson.

As a board-certified and fellowship-trained diagnostic radiologist, Dr. Winsor has established herself as a leader and patient advocate in breast imaging in rural and underserved patients. With her dedicated sonographer, Chilali Vian, she began a monthly breast ultrasound clinic on the Navajo Nation which aims to better diagnose breast cancer at earlier stages. She is passionate about identifying and addressing barriers to quality radiological care in American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) patients and works closely with leaders in the radiology field through the American College of Radiology (ACR) on advocacy and policy strategies. Dr. Winsor is also an enthusiastic proponent of top-notch radiology education through the ACR and in her role as an adjunct faculty member with Oklahoma State University. Her dedication to excellence and passion for patient-centered care have earned her recognition among her peers and patients alike.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Dr. Winsor is deeply committed to community advocacy. She actively supports initiatives aimed at promoting health and wellness in northern Arizona, demonstrating her dedication to making a positive impact beyond the confines of her medical practice.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Dr. Winsor enjoys pursuing her hobbies, including hiking, biking, and musical activities with her husband and children, fostering a sense of balance and fulfillment outside of her medical practice.

Looking ahead, Dr. Winsor is committed to continued growth and success in her field. She remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of advancements in breast imaging technology and bringing these advancements to underserved patients, ensuring that her patients receive the highest standard of care.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle