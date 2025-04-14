2025 Blackbaud Impact Awards Will Celebrate And Recognize The Extraordinary Accomplishments Of Social Impact Organizations

Applications are Now Open for Seven Award Categories, Recognizing Social Impact Organizations for their Use of Technology to Drive Impact

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today opened nominations for the 2025 Blackbaud Impact Awards , which will celebrate organizations and people achieving incredible results with Blackbaud software.

For over 40 years, Blackbaud has partnered with changemakers, organizations, schools, and companies across the globe to fuel impact through essential software solutions. In honor of customers' unmatched drive to innovate and unlock more potential from their technology and their teams that use it, the Blackbaud Impact Awards will once again recognize their accomplishments, achievements and impact.

"Our customers are truly extraordinary, spanning diverse cause areas and striving for transformative change in their communities and beyond," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "We are proud to elevate and amplify their work, sharing their stories of success to inspire others to leverage technology to achieve even greater impact. The Blackbaud Impact Awards underscore our dedication to acknowledging the innovative efforts and behind-the-scenes excellence that fuel our customers' success."

Blackbaud customers from across the globe are invited to nominate their organization for an award. The seven award categories, including one new category, are:



The Silo Buster Award , which recognizes organizations that have broken down silos and increased collaboration for greater impact.

The Changemaker Award , which recognizes agile organizations that have embraced new tech capabilities to overcome challenges and deliver results.

The Fueling Greatness Award , which puts a spotlight on organizations that set ambitious, measurable goals and achieved or surpassed them.

The Data Strategist Award , which recognizes organizations that can demonstrate how data-informed decisions have given them an edge.

The Futurist Award , which spotlights organizations taking advantage of Blackbaud's flexible ecosystem and thinking outside the box.

The Outstanding Leadership Award , which celebrates exceptional executive-level leaders who empower their teams and organizations. The Rising Star Award , a new award category, recognizes ambitious individuals at manager-level or below (non-executive or director level) who demonstrate exceptional potential in their field.

Last year's 2024 Blackbaud Impact Awards finalists featured organizations across the social impact community. Winners included Adventist Health, Turtle Creek Association, Jackson, Combat Stress, University of Manitoba, and Katie M. Lewis from the Burger King Foundation. Learn more about these organizations and their achievements here .

Blackbaud customers can nominate their organizations, leaders, or rising stars for the 2025 Blackbaud Impact Awards by June 13, 2025. Winners will be celebrated at bbcon 2025, Blackbaud's annual technology conference happening in Philadelphia, October 6-8. For more details, visit blackbaud/impact-awards .

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

