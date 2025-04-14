Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Scholars Urge Gov't To Scrap Gazans Evacuation Plan


2025-04-14 10:13:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (KUNA) -- A body of Indonesian scholars on Monday called on President Prabowo Subianto to reconsider his plan to evacuate some 1,000 Palestinians into the Muslim world's most populous nation, saying that such a measure could lead to "divisions" if implemented.
"Mr. President has proposed an evacuation, which has sparked controversy that could lead to divisions if left unaddressed," ANTARA news agency quoted Ulema Council foreign affairs chief Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim as saying.
He went on to question the feasibility of such a plan, saying that ensuring the return of evacuees to Gaza would not be "easy," underlining the focus of putting a halt to Israeli military operations targeting the Palestinian enclave.
Indonesia's president last week suggested a plan that would provide temporary shelter to thousands of Palestinians who have been "injured or traumatized," saying that the move is not a permanent resettlement. (end)
