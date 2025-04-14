Baku, Vilnius Discuss Regional Security, Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Political consultations have been held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Lithuania, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that the political consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev from the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Foreign Minister Julius Pranevičius from the Lithuanian side.

The statement also mentioned that Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Lithuania's Deputy Foreign Minister Julius Pranevičius. During the meeting, bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, as well as regional and international issues, were discussed.

The sides noted the great potential for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy security, and humanitarian affairs. The importance of the political consultation mechanism in discussing issues arising from this potential was emphasized. The significance of strengthening cooperation within multilateral platforms was also underlined.

Bayramov provided detailed information about the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, efforts to combat landmine threats, and the progress of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Challenges hindering the advancement of peace and normalization were highlighted, including the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's constitution and legal acts, Armenia's rapid militarization, and the continued existence of the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures from the former conflict.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.