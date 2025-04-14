Disguise Secures Costume Rights For Paw Patrol ® Franchise And Upcoming Film, Paw Patrol™: The Dino Movie, Across North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POWAY, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the costume division of global toy and consumer products leader JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), is pleased to announce that it has secured North American rights to design, develop, manufacture, and distribute costumes and costume accessories for PAW Patrol ®, the top-rated animated preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment that airs on Nickelodeon, as well as the highly anticipated theatrical release of PAW Patrol TM: The Dino Movie, set to debut in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Disguise, Inc. is expanding its already successful association with the PAW Patrol brand. For the first time, Disguise will be launching a completely refreshed core costume line in fall 2025, followed by an all-new collection inspired by PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie in 2026. This latest licensing endeavor marks a significant milestone for Disguise, as the company has expanded its costume rights to include the entire Paw Patrol portfolio, further strengthening its leadership position in the children's costume market.

As the third installment in the blockbuster PAW Patrol film franchise, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. Based on the award-winning preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and adored by over 350 million households globally on Nickelodeon, the upcoming film promises to deliver even more high-energy adventure, heartwarming moments, and fan-favorite characters-this time with an exciting prehistoric twist. Given the overwhelming success of its predecessors, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is expected to be another major box-office success, and Disguise is proud to bring the magic of the film to life through its innovative and high-quality costume offerings.

“We are thrilled to expand our preschool portfolio with PAW Patrol and take our collaboration to the next level by securing the core and film-related costume rights,” said Tara Cortner, President and General Manager of Disguise, Inc.“Having supported both the first and second PAW Patrol movies with strong costume lines, we are excited to now have the entire PAW Patrol IP under our umbrella. PAW Patrol remains a global phenomenon and a staple in preschool entertainment, and we are dedicated to delivering premium-quality, character-accurate costumes that enable children to step into the paws of their favorite heroic pups-whether it's Chase, Marshall, Skye, or the all-new dino-themed pup heroes debuting in 2026.”

With PAW Patrol continuing to dominate the preschool entertainment landscape and captivate young audiences worldwide, Disguise's latest collections will provide children with endless opportunities for imaginative play, dress-up fun, and Halloween celebrations. The comprehensive core lineup will feature a diverse range of costumes and accessories that allow fans to fully immerse themselves in the world of PAW Patrol this fall, whether they're reenacting their favorite on-screen adventures or creating their own heroic missions.

For more information about Disguise, Inc. and its extensive portfolio of officially licensed costumes, please visit .

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; ) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master Entertainment has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,600 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZoneTM, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild ManesTM as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world's leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world's largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise's extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit and follow us on Instagram X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Whitney Hatfield ...