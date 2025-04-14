HEMCO And Gee Heavy Machinery Announce New Executive Team To Drive Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The executive team, newly appointed in mid-March, brings together a diverse group of seasoned industry professionals with a proven track record of driving results and leading with vision. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in expanding market presence, enhancing service capabilities, and delivering greater value to customers.

The new executive team includes:

Cory Rosencranse, Chief Executive Officer – A strategic leader with extensive experience in the heavy equipment sector, Rosencranse will oversee the overall direction and vision for HEMCO and Gee Heavy Machinery.

Dillon Hageman, Chief of Staff – Leveraging his financial expertise, Dillon will lead fiscal strategy, ensuring sustainable growth and financial stability.

Chris Jones, Chief Operating Officer – Bringing decades of industry experience, Chris will drive operational improvements and lead process optimization initiatives.

Nathan Washburn, Chief Information Officer – With a focus on innovation, Nathan will oversee technology strategies to enhance internal systems and customer solutions.

Greg Brown, Vice President of Human Resources – With a strong background in operational leadership, Greg will focus on optimizing processes, driving efficiency, and strengthening service delivery.

Dakotah Murphy, Vice President of Parts and Sourcing – With deep expertise in parts logistics and customer support, Dakotah will focus on increasing operational efficiencies to ensure customer satisfaction.

Mike Vawter, Vice President of Service – A service expert, Mike will lead the service division, ensuring exceptional support and customer satisfaction.

Chris Nichols, Vice President of Sales – With over two decades in the equipment industry, Chris will drive customer relationships and sales team continuity for both rental and retail sales.

"This new executive team positions us for long-term success," said Cory Rosencranse, CEO of HEMCO and Gee Heavy Machinery. "Each leader brings a unique skill set and a shared commitment to delivering industry-leading equipment, service, and support to our customers."

The companies look forward to this next chapter, marked by innovation, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach.

