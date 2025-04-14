Netherlands Responds To Missile Strike On Sumy: 'Putin Is Evil, Russia Is The Aggressor'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has condemned Russia's missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, stating that "Putin is evil" and "Russia is the aggressor."

Brekelmans made the statement on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"On Palm Sunday a big missile attack on Sumy, with 20+ people killed and more injured. No, not 2 sides can be blamed for this. Putin is evil. Russia is the aggressor, and commits acts of state terrorism. Ukraine deserves our full support! Each attack strengthens our resolve!" the minister wrote.

For his part, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that the missile strike underscores the need to continue increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine.

"This morning [on April 13] a horrific Russian attack took place in the center of the Ukrainian city of Sumy, causing dozens of casualties, including many children. My thoughts are with all of those who were killed or injured in this attack. This act of aggression caused unnecessary grief and suffering. This attack shows once again that we must keep increasing the pressure on Russia and keep supporting Ukraine – with air defenses, for example, so that Ukraine can defend itself against this violence," Schoof wrote.

Trump responds to strike on Sumy: Russia 'made a mistake'

Earlier reports said that the Netherlands had allocated EUR 150 million to bolster Ukraine's air defenses.

On April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. The death toll has risen to 34, including two children. A total of 119 people were injured, among them 15 children.