Qatar Participates In Meeting Of GCC Investment Undersecretaries Committee

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, participated yesterday, in the third meeting of the Committee of Investment Undersecretaries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, held in Kuwait.

During the meeting, the participants discussed a range of topics, including cooperation among GCC states and international entities in the field of investment, and the proposal submitted by the State of Kuwait to establish a specialised training centre for foreign investment promotion and introduce a unified licensing system for foreign companies operating in the GCC region. These efforts aim to streamline procedures for investors and unify the business environment across the region.

The meeting also reviewed the proposed concept for the Second GCC–Central Asia Investment Forum, in addition to the outcomes of the investment working group tasked with developing the committee's internal structure.

Participants were also briefed on the outcomes of the 67th Meeting of the GCC Trade Cooperation Committee, and the memorandum of the GCC General Secretariat on the key takeaways from the panel session titled“Structural Transformation, Economic Diversification, and Their Impact on Sustainability under GCC National Visions”, held during the World Government Summit in Dubai 2025.