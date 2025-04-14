Two Injured In Leopard Attack In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Officials said that a leopard attacked two persons when they were working in their agriculture land at Aloosa Kralpora, leaving them injured, reported news agency GNS.

They were immediately shifted by locals to SDH Kralpora for treatment.

They have been identified as Mohammad Abdullah Wani(75) son of Khazir Mohammad Wani and Hafeeza Begum wife of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh both the resident of Aloosa.

