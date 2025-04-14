Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Injured In Leopard Attack In North Kashmir's Kupwara

2025-04-14 03:14:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Atleast two people including a woman were injured in a leopard attack in Kralpora area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday.

Officials said that a leopard attacked two persons when they were working in their agriculture land at Aloosa Kralpora, leaving them injured, reported news agency GNS.

They were immediately shifted by locals to SDH Kralpora for treatment.

They have been identified as Mohammad Abdullah Wani(75) son of Khazir Mohammad Wani and Hafeeza Begum wife of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh both the resident of Aloosa.

