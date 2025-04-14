3D Laser Scanners Market To Reach $15.1 Billion Globally By 2034 At 16.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global 3D laser scanners market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as technological advancements in manufacturing sectors paired with a rise in the popularity of 3D laser scanners across various industries. WILMINGTON, Del., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "3D Laser Scanners Market by Range (Short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, Long Range Scanner), by Application (Entertainment and Media, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Civil and Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034" . According to the report, the "3D laser scanners market" was valued at $3.4 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $15.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2034. Download Research Report Sample & TOC: (We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, and Potential)

The growth of the 3D laser scanner market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced scanning technologies across various industries, which seek to enhance precision and efficiency in their operations. Additionally, the rising demand for high-precision and accurate 3D data for applications such as quality control, reverse engineering, and virtual simulation is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, significant advancements in sensor and imaging technologies are enabling the development of more sophisticated and efficient 3D laser scanners, which can capture detailed and accurate data at faster speeds. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth trajectory of the 3D laser scanner market, making it a critical tool in modern industrial and technological applications.

Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2034 $15.1 billion CAGR 16.5 %

Technological advancements in manufacturing sectors

Rise in popularity of 3D laser scanners across various industries Growing demand for precision and efficiency Opportunities Expansion in emerging markets Restraint High initial costs limit market growth

Segment Highlights

By application, the civil and architecture sectors accounted for a major share in the 3D laser scanner market in 2024, due to their extensive use in site surveys, building information modeling (BIM), and quality control. These scanners enable precise measurements and detailed documentation of construction sites, which is crucial for ensuring structural integrity and compliance with regulations. Additionally, the ability to create accurate 3D models helps architects and engineers visualize projects, detect potential issues early, and streamline the construction process, ultimately saving time and reducing costs.

By range, short-range 3D laser scanners accounted for the major share because they are ideal for capturing detailed measurements of small to medium-sized objects. These scanners are highly suitable for applications in manufacturing, healthcare, and quality inspection, where precision is paramount. Their compact size and ease of use make them popular in industries that require frequent and accurate measurements of components and assemblies. Furthermore, advancements in technology have improved the accuracy and speed of short-range scanners, making them even more valuable for detailed inspections and quality control processes. Medium-range 3D laser scanners are expected to grow at a high rate due to their versatility in capturing larger areas and objects. This range is increasingly demanded in construction, automotive, and aerospace industries, where the ability to scan larger structures and vehicles with high accuracy is essential. The growing adoption of medium-range scanners is driven by their ability to provide comprehensive data for large-scale projects, enhancing efficiency and reducing the likelihood of errors during the design and manufacturing stages.

Regional Outlook

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region holds a significant share in the 3D laser scanner market due to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies in countries like China, Japan, and India. The region's booming construction industry, coupled with government initiatives to modernize infrastructure, has led to increased demand for 3D laser scanning solutions. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturing hubs and the rise of smart city projects are further propelling the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region's focus on technological innovation and investment in research and development is also contributing to the widespread adoption of 3D laser scanners, making it a key player in the global market.

3D Laser Scanners Market Key Players: -



Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Nikon Corporation.

Carl Zeiss AG

Creaform

Maptek

TOPCON CORPORATION

ZEISS Group Perceptron, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global 3D laser scanner market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:



In March 2025, FARO introduced the Focus Premium Max, which extends the scanning range to 400 meters and reduces scanning time by up to 50% with their Hybrid Reality Capture technology. This new scanner aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy in large-scale projects.

In February 2025, Trimble announced the X9 3D laser scanning system, offering longer range, higher accuracy, and shorter scan times. This system is designed to improve performance in various environments, making it versatile for different applications.

In October 2024, Nikon sold its laser scanning and Focus Inspection software business to LK Metrology. This move ensures continued development and support for Nikon's 3D measurement technology under new management. In February 2025, FARO Technologies and Topcon Corporation announced a strategic agreement to develop and distribute innovative laser scanning solutions. This collaboration aims to combine their expertise to advance technological capabilities for professionals across multiple industries.

3D Laser Scanners Market Segmentation Overview:

By Application



Entertainment and Media

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Civil and Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing Others

By Range



Short Range Scanner

Medium Range Scanner Long Range Scanner

By Region



North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

