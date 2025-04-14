403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Employee Stock Options Execution
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On April 11, 2025, employee stock options granted based on the 2021 performance results were executed. As part of this execution, 1,745,114 Bank shares were transferred to thirty-five employees of the Bank Group.
The transferred shares are subject to a lock-up period - a one-year transfer restriction period calculated from the date of share settlement - during which the employee is not allowed to transfer, pledge, encumber, or otherwise dispose of the granted shares.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment