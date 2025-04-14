Telangana’S Welfare Initiatives Inspired By Ambedkar’S Ideology: CM Revanth

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that the Telangana government's welfare initiatives for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities are deeply rooted in the ideology of Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Paying rich tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Revanth Reddy said the "people's government" was implementing transformative welfare schemes guided by Ambedkar's vision. These include key decisions such as enhancing quotas for backward classes and reclassifying Scheduled Castes.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's efforts to provide quality education through Ambedkar Knowledge Centres and Young India Residential Schools and to promote self-employment among marginalized communities through the Rajiv Yuva Shakti Scheme.

"Telangana has set a goal of becoming a pioneer in the upliftment of Dalits," he said, adding, "Ambedkar's relentless struggle for social justice and women's empowerment continues to inspire the world."

Revanth Reddy credited Ambedkar's Constitution for making the formation of Telangana possible, calling it a benchmark for public governance. "Ambedkar envisioned the country's future with great foresight. His ideals remain a guiding light for generations to come," he said, urging people to work towards realizing his vision.

Earlier, the Chief Minister garlanded Ambedkar's statue at Tank Bund in the heart of the city. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Damodar Raja Narasimha also paid homage to the architect of the Constitution.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma too paid tributes. "I pay my heartfelt tribute to one of India's greatest sons who played a pivotal role in shaping our Constitution. A zealous social reformer and renowned lawyer, Dr Ambedkar devoted his life to justice, equality, and the empowerment of the marginalized,” he said in his message.

"Babasaheb's life stands as a shining testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. His legacy inspires us to build a just and inclusive society," the Governor added, calling upon citizens to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional values and work together to restore the glory of the nation.