SEA Health Lead Priyanka Bajpai Exits SPAG FINN Partners

MENAFN - PRovoke)- Priyanka Bajpai, senior partner and Southeast Asia Health lead at public relations firm SPAG FINN Partners has stepped down from the role after almost seven years in the company, she told PRovoke Media exclusively when it reached out."The decision comes amid shifting market dynamics and was made in the best interest of the business. As a business leader, I recognise the importance of creating room for the next phase of growth, and I depart with pride in what we've built," she said, adding that her last day will be in June.Bajpai joined the team in 2019 as its regional head of Southeast Asia. She held the role for just under three years before being promoted to president of Southeast Asia in 2021. She later headed up strategic partnerships, health Asia, before becoming its senior partner and Southeast Asia health lead. In the role, she helmed a multidisciplinary team of health communications specialists across the region, driving growth, shaping regional strategy, and elevating the agency's communications output across diverse markets."The most meaningful achievement has been turning a bold vision into reality-transforming and helping elevate SPAG/FINN into one of the most recognised and awarded healthcare communications consultancies in the region," said Bajpai."We built strong cross-market synergies, launched innovative and thought-provoking assets, developed original IPs, and fostered a values-driven culture. We have been honoured multiple times by PRovoke Media as the top healthcare consultancy in APAC and consistently ranked among the best, winning numerous awards for client work across local and regional platforms. But above all, it's been the unity, purpose, and people that defined our success," she added.Bajpai also said that all of this was made possible because of the incredible people Ishe worked with, and the friends and clients who took a chance on her in the early days-believing in the vision when the firm was just starting out in the region. "Their trust and confidence gave me the foundation to dream bigger, push boundaries, and build something meaningful," she said.

Bajpai explained that she is currently in the midst of exploring opportunities that align with her passion for health communications and regional business leadership. "This transition is also giving me time to reflect and recharge before stepping into a role where I can continue building with purpose, at a broader global level," she said.



"Building and scaling SPAG's business in Southeast Asia for nearly seven meaningful years has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my professional journey. I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the most passionate, driven, and kind-hearted individuals-past and present-who've made every milestone possible," added Bajpai.



"I leave with nothing but gratitude in my heart and pride in what we created together. While I may be stepping away from the frontlines, I'll always be standing on the sidelines, cheering for SPAG/ FINN's continued success and evolution," she said.