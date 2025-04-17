Ukrainian Forces Targeted Nearly 5,000 Enemy Artillery Systems Since Year-Start Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck 4,910 Russian artillery systems.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook , sharing a corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

“We continue to systematically neutralize the occupiers' artillery along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the year alone, nearly five thousand (4,910) enemy artillery systems have been targeted,” Syrskyi stated.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the professional efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have led to significant Russian losses. Since January 2024, the Russian army has lost nearly 18,000 artillery systems (17,960)

The Commander-in-Chief expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their precise and effective combat operations

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 17, 2025, amounted to about 937,440 troops, including 1,230 invaders killed or wounded on April 16.