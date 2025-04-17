Bangladesh Asks Pakistan To 'Apologise' For Atrocities During 1971 Liberation War

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, April 18 (IANS) Bangladesh has asked Pakistan to issue a formal apology for the atrocities committed against Bengalis during the 1971 War of Liberation by the Pakistani forces.

It has also raised pending financial claims from Islamabad.

During Operation Searchlight, Pakistani forces killed an estimated 30 lakh Bengalis and raped more than a million women.

Bangladesh gained independence in 1971 after a bloody war with Pakistan.

Dhaka also raised issues, including the repatriation of more than three lakh stranded Pakistanis who have been living in relief camps, and the transfer of foreign aid funds sent to the victims of the 1970 Bhola Cyclone.

Bangladesh flagged $4.32 billion as part of its financial claim demanded from Pakistan.

It comprises its share of undivided Pakistan's pre-1971 assets, including aid money, provident funds, and savings instruments.

According to the report, Pakistan did not allocate Bangladesh its share of $200 million in foreign aid after the 1970 Bhola Cyclone.

According to a World Meteorological Organisation report, the 1970 Cyclone Bhola was the world's deadliest known tropical cyclone, which killed up to five lakh people in what is now called Bangladesh.

"These issues need to be resolved for having a solid foundation of our relations", a media report quoted Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin as saying.

Bangladesh and Pakistan held Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) at the State Guest House, Padma, on Thursday.

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin and Pakistan counterpart Amna Baloch led their respective delegation at the FOC.

Jashim Uddin said that Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to Bangladesh on April 27-28.

He hoped that direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan would be launched soon.

According to media reports, Amma Baloch also met separately with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain, discussing issues of mutual interest.

Baloch said that Bangladesh and Pakistan must find ways to "harness the potential between the two countries".

"We have huge intra-regional markets on our own right. We should use it, " Baloch said.

"We can't miss the bus every time."