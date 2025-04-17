Hankook Tire To Supply Original Equipment Tires For Lucid's Electric SUV, Lucid Gravity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lucid Gravity, recently unveiled in the United States, is Lucid Motors' second all-electric vehicle model and a full-size, three-row SUV. Designed to be both aerodynamically efficient and fun to drive, the Lucid Gravity features a sleek exterior and a sophisticated interior. Delivering up to 828 horsepower in Grand Touring trim, it accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds and offers an impressive range of over 434 miles (700 km) on a single charge. (Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.)

Hankook Tire has introduced the iON evo AS SUV, a high-performance all-season tire engineered specifically for large electric SUVs, through its collaboration with Lucid Motors. Designed with next-generation compound technology, the tire integrates high-performance polymers, eco-friendly materials, and high-concentration silica to deliver exceptional grip and enhanced mileage performance across diverse driving conditions year-round.

Notably, the tire is engineered with an optimized stiffness profile to accommodate the increased weight of EV battery packs, ensuring even road contact pressure to enhance driving stability. Additionally, its tread design allows uniform wear, extending the tire's lifespan.

Hankook Tire conducted extensive research to enhance noise reduction in these OETs. By optimizing the number and size of tread blocks, the tires effectively minimize noise while significantly lowering rolling resistance. This design improves energy efficiency, allowing drivers who prefer a sporty driving experience to maintain high energy efficiency.

Hankook Tire's iON brand, the world's first full lineup of EV-exclusive tires, delivers an optimized driving experience for electric vehicles by balancing low noise, high energy efficiency, and extended mileage performance. Since its launch in 2022, the iON lineup has steadily expanded its portfolio to include all-season, performance, and winter tire variants for passenger cars and SUVs. The portfolio now offers approximately 240 sizes, ranging from 16 inches to 22 inches, catering to a wide range of electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire has been at the forefront of securing core technologies and leading the global EV tire market, even before the commercialization of electric vehicles. As part of this strategy, the company has steadily expanded its portfolio of OETs for electric vehicles, supplying models such as the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, BMW i4, Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai IONIQ 6, Kia EV3, EV9, Tesla Model Y, Model 3, BYD Song Max, and Yuan.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.