Linesman Hit By Projectile As Saint-Etienne Edge Towards Safety

MENAFN - Jordan Times) PARIS - Saint-Etienne beat bitter rivals Lyon 2-1 on Sunday in a Ligue 1 derby overshadowed by a 45-minute interruption after an assistant referee was dazed by a projectile thrown from the crowd.

Saint-Etienne stayed second from bottom but are only separated from potential safety by goal difference.

Lyon fell to sixth. Two of their rivals for Champions League places, Lille and Nice, won earlier in the day.

Lucas Stassin gave the hosts a 10th minute lead and then escaped a red card for a tackle on Corentin Tolisso which led to the Lyon midfielder being carried off on a stretcher.

Saint-Etienne were leading 1-0 when play was interrupted in the 45th minute.

Linesman Mehdi Rahmouni bent over and clutched his head on the touchline as visitors Lyon were about to take a throw at the Geoffrey-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne.

Referee Francois Letexier ordered the players off.

After 35 minutes, Noel Mannino, the league's matchday representative, announced play would resume after Rahmouni had said he was not injured but only dazed and had taken a paracetamol tablet.

“We're going to restart the game because the assistant referee feels up to restarting,” said Mannino.

Lyon fans were banned from travelling to the match between the bitter rivals. The announced attendance was 40,372 and the ground was still full as the teams reemerged.

Once Rahmouni had recovered his dropped flag, play resumed.

“Operations to identify the person who threw the projectile began within a minute of the incident,” sources close to Saint-Etienne told AFP.

Stassin doubled the lead after 67 minutes with a swerving drive. American Tanner Tessmann replied in the 76th minute but Saint-Etienne held out to provoke delirious celebration from their volatile fans.

The incident came a few days after the French Football Federation and Ministry of the Interior said they intended to act to protect match officials at all levels of the game.

Saint-Etienne have been threatened with closure of the two ends of the ground after recent“massive use of pyrotechnic devices and verbal abuse” but the pitch was still swathed in smoke from the stands before kick-off.



'Scared'

With Paris-Saint Germain already crowned champions, the also-rans are battling for European places.

On Sunday afternoon, Jonathan David rediscovered his teeth, scoring twice, while goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier lost several of his in a dramatic finale as Lille beat visiting Auxerre 3-1 to climb to fourth.

After Thomas Meunier and David, with his first goal since March 8, struck in the first half, Lille nursed their lead. In the second minute of added time. defender Alexsandro and Chevalier collided, the ball ended up in the back of the net with Chevalier laid out on the ground.

“We were scared,” said Lille coach Bruno Genesio, who added that Chevalier had suffered“two or three broken teeth”.

David settled Lille nerves in the seventh minute of added time.

Nice beat Angers 2-1 for a first home win since February 23 and a first win anywhere since March 1.

Pablo Rosario and Ali Abdi headed the hosts 2-0 up but Nice's injury-depleted defence allowed Yassin Belkhdim space to hit back.

“When you win, it's all good,” smiled Nice coach Franck Haise.“We deserved the win, although if we could have spared ourselves a bit of stress at the end of the game.”

Nice moved up to fifth, ahead of Strasbourg and Lyon on goal difference. They are just two points behind fourth-placed Lille and four behind Marseille in second.

The top three in Ligue 1 qualify automatically for the Champions League, with fourth going into the preliminary rounds. Fifth place qualifies for the Europa League and sixth for the Conference League.

There will be an extra Europa League place available via the league should PSG win the French Cup final next month.