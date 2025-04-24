Saudi Hajj Minister Highlights AI Integration, Service Enhancements For Pilgrims

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Oxford: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfig Al Rabiah emphasized that the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Grand Mosque in Makkah has significantly enhanced crowd management and rapid emergency response, without disrupting the sanctity of the holy site.

He also noted that the Nusuk application, which provides over 100 digital services in 20 languages, facilitated the issuance of more than 13 million permits to visit Al Rawdah Al Sharifah in 2024, a significant increase from 4 million in 2022.

During his address at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, Dr. Al Rabiah stated that serving the Guests of Allah is not merely a duty but an honor and a sacred trust. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to ensuring a seamless, dignified, and spiritual journey for pilgrims.

The minister highlighted several groundbreaking initiatives that have transformed services for pilgrims, including the electronic pathway in collaboration with over 80 countries and the introduction of smart cards that connect pilgrims with their personal and medical information, facilitating movement and ensuring their safety.

Dr. Al Rabiah revealed that Saudi Arabia welcomed over 18.5 million pilgrims and Umrah performers in 2024, reflecting the outcomes of investments in infrastructure and humanitarian innovation.

He also stressed the importance of preserving Islamic heritage, stating that the Kingdom has restored 55 Islamic and cultural sites to strengthen visitors' connection to the rich Islamic history of Makkah and Madinah.