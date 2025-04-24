Real Madrid Confirm Camavinga Season-Ending Injury

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Real Madrid, currently second in La Liga and the defending champions, announced that midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury.

In a statement released Thursday, the club confirmed that medical examinations revealed a complete tear in the left adductor tendon, ruling Camavinga out until the end of the season.

The injury occurred during Wednesday's hard-fought victory against Getafe.

Real Madrid was recently eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Arsenal and is preparing to face Barcelona on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final. The club remains in contention for the league title, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points.