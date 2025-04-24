Up To Dh100,000 Fees: Harrow UAE Launches Premium Schooling For Primary Years

Two Harrow-branded schools are scheduled to open in the UAE next year, with tuition fees ranging from Dh80,000 to Dh100,000 for students in primary years.

With the tagline of“Tradition Meets Tomorrow,” the schools aim to blend centuries-old traditions with new educational practices and promise more than just prestige.

Each Harrow campus – first in a central location in Dubai covering 55,000 square metres, and the other in Saadiyat Island on 70,000 square metres – is set to eventually house around 1,800 students. The schools are categorised as“super premium”.

Starting from FS1 to Year 6, Harrow UAE will begin operations in 2026, expanding gradually to accommodate students aged three to 18. The development cost for each Harrow school will be Dh350 million.

“We're proud to be opening a co-educational school, offering a dynamic and inclusive learning environment. Our ideal class size will range between 18 and 22 students, depending on the grade and subject, ensuring personalised attention and a strong student-teacher relationship,” said Rebecca Gray, Chief Education Officer at Taaleem and a founding member of the team, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

The school emphasised that its offering will be holistic and all-encompassing - from super-curricular activities to team teas, prep time, with each student being assigned a personal mentor - all included in the school experience.

“We are not just offering a prestigious name - we are thoughtfully embedding the true ethos of Harrow on the Hill into every aspect of what we do,” they added.

'More than just filling roles'

The school is investing heavily in leadership and teaching talent. The Executive Principal - who has been appointed - was selected after an extensive global search.“We are thrilled. It was important for us that our founding Executive Principal came with the experience of a range of educational establishments globally... someone who understands and appreciates the rigour required.”

Teacher recruitment, which is beginning soon, will focus on attracting educators who understand both global best practices and local cultural values.“It's not just about what you can bring to Harrow, but what Harrow can do for you as an educator,” added Gray. The recruitment of both Arabic and Islamic teachers will be a priority, ensuring cultural integration is not an afterthought but a foundational pillar.

Games model

Rebecca Gray explained that Harrow UAE will implement its distinctive 'games model' from day one - a move that promises every student access to team sports, regardless of skill level.“If I'm a female student in Year Four, I will be on the netball courts with all of my fellow peers,” said Gray.“I might be in the A team or the D team, and that's okay - because even in the D team, I will be given the opportunity to play competitive matches with peers at my level. Everyone gets the chance to participate at a competitive level, be challenged, and grow.”

Super-curricular opportunities

The school's 'house system' will mirror that of its UK counterpart, embedding Harrow's values of courage, humility, honour, and fellowship into daily student life. Gray pointed out that in bringing this vision to the UAE, the schools would ensure that its students are equipped with the tools to thrive both within and beyond the classroom.

Super-curricular opportunities - from societies to orchestras, arts, sports to enterprise - will not be optional extras but integral to the learning experience.

“We want to ensure that the children are given the platform to develop their public speaking skills, put themselves on a stage or engage in discussion that evokes intellectual curiosity despite not choosing the option of GCSE/A Level Theatre Studies. Children will be actively encouraged to involve themselves in opportunities that are outside of their comfort zone. Each child will have a personal tutor, this is something that is an integral part of the ethos of Harrow on the Hill, something that will be a part of Harrow UAE from day one. Essentially, we are supporting individual children to build their own personal profile.”

A global alumni vision

Notably, the institution, which is one of Britain's most prestigious educational boarding schools, boasts an impressive list of alumni, including several UK prime ministers, such as Winston Churchill in the West, and India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in the East.

The school, established in 1572, has produced an array of distinguished figures across diverse fields, including the poet, Lord Byron. Public figures such as actor Benedict Cumberbatch and singer James Blunt also attended Harrow.

With one eye on the future, Harrow UAE is also already planning how it will support graduates beyond school gates.

“We've had a number of enthusiastic Harrovians - members of the alumni community currently residing in the region - express a strong desire to be involved with Harrow UAE. We've already had the pleasure of meeting many who are eager to contribute and join our board. There's a remarkable network out there, and we've had individuals offering their expertise even before we've opened our doors,” added Gray.