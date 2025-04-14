403
Trump denies electronics tariff exemption claims
(MENAFN) President Trump has dismissed claims that his administration would exempt electronics such as smartphones and chips from proposed reciprocal tariffs. In a post on Truth Social, he asserted, “NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!”
“These products are subject to the existing 20% fentanyl tariffs — they are just moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket,’” he stated.
Additionally, the President announced forthcoming National Security Tariff Investigations focused on semiconductors and the entire electronics supply chain, stressing the importance of domestic manufacturing to reduce dependence on foreign nations, particularly China. “The Fake News knows this, but refuses to report it. We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations. What has been exposed is that we need to make products in the United States, and that we will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American People,” he remarked.
Trump further noted, “The Golden Age of America, which includes the upcoming Tax and Regulation Cuts, a substantial amount of which was just approved by the House and Senate, will mean more and better paying Jobs, making products in our Nation, and treating other Countries, in particular China, the same way they have treated us.”
His comments came after a notice from US Customs and Border Protection that seemed to exempt electronic products from a hefty 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports, leading to speculation about a possible reprieve for the industry. However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later clarified that this exemption was temporary and that new tariffs specific to semiconductors are expected in the near future as part of a broader strategy.
The President wrapped up by underscoring the anticipated advantages of his administration's policies, including tax cuts and regulatory relief, predicting they would yield significant benefits.
