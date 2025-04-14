Michael Pettis Misleading The American Zeitgeist On China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Every so often, an American public intellectual captures the political zeitgeist and sends the nation down decades-long paths, for good or for ill.

Ralph Waldo Emerson provided the nation with spiritual rigor and moral fortitude, resulting in the Republican Party, the Civil War and the end of slavery.

Francis Fukuyama provided America with a stunning vision of national triumph, resulting in military debacles, a financial crisis, a stratified society and our current insane clown posse politics.

While no one in our current cacophony has the stature of Emerson or made an“End of History” star turn like Fukuyama, the Trump economics team are known acolytes of heterodox economist Michael Pettis, currently teaching at Peking University.

Pettis's unconventional ideas and even more unorthodox career path have managed to short-circuit the traditional economics idea-to-policy pathway.

Ben Bernanke, Joseph Stiglitz, Larry Summers and Paul Krugman were all PhD economists teaching at Ivy League universities. They had three Nobel Prizes among them, advised dozens (if not hundreds) of PhD students and published hundreds (if not thousands) of academic papers.

Their path to the Washington policy world is, for what it's worth, highly credentialed.

Pettis was an emerging markets bond trader with two master's degrees, international affairs and an MBA (both from Columbia University). He currently teaches MBA students at Peking University's Guanghua School of Management and, for the most part, does not publish academic research.

Pettis has likened himself to a 19th-century pamphleteer, writing mass-market economics books and op-ed articles. What he also does is tweet. And oh does he tweet. He is peer-reviewed, often ruthlessly, but by the Twitter peanut gallery – not credentialed economists.

Do public intellectuals shape public opinion? Or does the public elevate obscure academics and thinkers to prominence based on the national mood and its desires? Or is it a pas da deux between thinker and audience, leading and following concurrently, both inseparable parts of the zeitgeist?

America was young, still finding its footing, when Emerson wrote his transcendentalist essays, giving the nation a spiritual mission based on individual self-reliance. This expansive philosophy of personal freedom was readily accepted by an exceptionalist nation looking for meaning as it filled its frontiers and confronted its demons.

Fukuyama did his star turn in an established America at its moment of greatest triumph. The Soviet Union had just crumbled, the Japan bubble was bursting and China was still a backwater.

A happily bewildered America latched onto kid Fukuyama – who effortlessly juggled Marx, Hegel and Tocqueville – and floated off into exceptionalist bliss.

History has not been kind to the man who dared to declare its end. Singapore's ex-foreign minister Kishore Mahbubani publicly stated that Fukuyama's book gave America collective brain damage.

Perhaps harsh, but Fukuyama does not come out looking much better in the alternative scenario – the kid who could juggle Marx, Hegel and Tocqueville with one hand was just a grifter.

In the heady days after the Soviet Union dematerialized,“The End of History and the Last Man” just about wrote itself. America was looking for flattery and the Japanese American kid who can quote Hegel and Tocqueville wins.

Where does Pettis fit into all of this? This eccentric thinker issuing expositions by Twitter thread has amassed a substantial following.