Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26 Dead, Modi Cut Short Saudi Trip, Trump Dials PM 10 Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) Gunmen killed as many as 26 people on Tuesday in one of the worst attacks on civilians in India's northern Jammu and Kashmir region in years. Local officials confirmed at least 16 dead, although people familiar with the matter said the death toll was about 25 to 26, with several others injured. The people asked not to be identified as the information isn't public.

The gunmen started firing indiscriminately at tourists near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) east of Srinagar, PTI reported. Two foreigners were among those killed in the attack, it said. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.



Here's look at top updates at this hour:

PM Narendra Modi has cut short his Saudi trip and will return to India on Tuesday night, the Ministry of External Affairs said, cutting short his two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, where he had earlier met with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The prime minister condemned the attack and said those behind the act“will be brought to justice.”

US President Donald Trump reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the deadly terrorist attack. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that President Trump conveyed his deepest condolences to PM Modi and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

"President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror," said Jaiswal, quoting the US President.

Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the victims' families.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has appealed to the people to make the Bandh a "complete success" and join in condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post on X, JKNC wrote,“On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success.”

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed solidarity with the victims' families and supported the shutdown, calling it an "attack on all of us."

"The Chamber and Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam. This isn't just an attack on a select few--it is an attack on all of us. We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents," Mufti posted on X.