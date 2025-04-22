Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 4,000 Afghan Refugees Returned Home From Pakistan, Iran

Over 4,000 Afghan Refugees Returned Home From Pakistan, Iran


2025-04-22 09:04:18
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Apr 23 (NNN-BNA) – A total of 874 Afghan families, with 4,082 people, returned to their homeland from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan, on Sunday, Afghanistan's High Commission for Addressing Returnees' Problems said, in a statement.

According to the statement, the refugees have repatriated home via the Torkham border crossing, in eastern Nangarhar province, the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province, and the Islam Qala border point, in western Herat province.

About seven million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Afghanistan's neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.

The Afghan interim government has been urging Afghan migrants living abroad, to return home and contribute to rebuilding their war-ravaged country.– NNN-BNA

MENAFN22042025000200011047ID1109460720

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search