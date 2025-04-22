Over 4,000 Afghan Refugees Returned Home From Pakistan, Iran
According to the statement, the refugees have repatriated home via the Torkham border crossing, in eastern Nangarhar province, the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province, and the Islam Qala border point, in western Herat province.
About seven million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Afghanistan's neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.
The Afghan interim government has been urging Afghan migrants living abroad, to return home and contribute to rebuilding their war-ravaged country.– NNN-BNA
