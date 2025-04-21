BIO Asia-Taiwan Kicks Off On An Expanded Scale July 23

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Liu Lee-Cheng, chairman of Taiwan BIO, is pleased to reveal that the theme of this year's convention is

The program will feature five major components:

Conference Forum Series, including the Innovation Forum, Investment Summit, and Regional Collaboration Forums.BIO Asia–Taiwan ExhibitionBIO Partnering - one-on-one business matchmaking meetingsCompany PresentationsSatellite Forums and Seminars

With a nod to the growing number of Taiwan biotech startups, the conference is also partnering with two major local initiatives - the National Biotechnology Research Park Demo Day, and the TMU x BE x SCHS Demo Day - integrating them into the program. The goal is to help Taiwan's biotech startups create international collaboration opportunities through the BIO Asia–Taiwan platform.

The National Biotechnology Research Park Demo Day has, to date, facilitated nearly 100 matchmaking meetings with international pharmaceutical companies and accelerators, as well as organizing talent recruitment sessions. This year over 50 startup teams will be invited to give team presentations, and selected teams will receive value-added mentorship from the Park. The TMU x BE x SCHS Demo Day will feature domestic and international teams, focusing on artificial intelligence, digital health, and medical devices.

Chairman of BIO Asia–Taiwan Organizing Committee, Johnsee Lee, stated that this year's Investment Summit , building on its debut last year, will feature an expanded format with the National Development Fund, Taiwan Stock Exchange, and TPEx providing support and guidance. Organizers have invited biotech companies backed by domestic and international venture capital firms to participate in a selection process, ultimately selecting 30 firms from Taiwan and abroad to deliver company presentations to an audience of invited investment experts. These include executives from multinational biotech and pharmaceutical firms Amgen, AbbVie, Gilead, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca (AZ), Daiichi Sankyo, Illumina, and GE Healthcare. In addition, investors from Syncona (UK), Genome Capital (USA), and others have been invited to explore opportunities.

The Regional Collaboration Forum , co-organized with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), has invited Claire Skentelbery, Chair of the International Council of Biotechnology Associations (ICBA), to give the opening presentation. She will join representatives from biotech associations in Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Thailand, and India to discuss topics such as biotech investment, regulatory frameworks, and business collaboration opportunities within various countries. Additionally, delegations from Belgium and Thailand are planning official visits to Taiwan to participate in the occasion.

The Innovation Forum is co-organized by Academia Sinica, National Health Research Institutes (NHRI), Bora Pharmaceuticals, EirGenix, IRPMA (International Research-based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association), Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing Corporation (TBMC), Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB), Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taipei Medical University, and the Taiwan Digital Health Industry Development Association (TAIDHA).

Conference sessions will focus on current biotech industry trends and the latest technological developments, and will feature prominent international speakers. Highlights include:

Jens Juul Holst, discoverer of GLP-1, leading to today's leading diabetes and obesity treatments and a Tang Prize laureate, will deliver an in-depth analysis of the revolutionary breakthroughs of GLP-1 in diabetes therapy.

George Hara, a UN ambassador, impact investor, and BIO Asia Award 2024 winner, will share insights on how the biotech industry can drive economic growth and create social value.

My Linh Kha, Senior Vice President of Amgen Japan and Asia Pacific, will discuss the latest industry trends.

David Flores, President of BioCentury, will explore biotech market strategies and investment trends.

The BIO Asia–Taiwan Exhibition is nearly fully booked, with over 900 companies participating, utilizing more than 2,200 booths. Themed zones include those focused on CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, and Cell and Regenerative Medicine.

The CDMO Zone has attracted major domestic and international companies, including Bora Pharmaceuticals, EirGenix, Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing Corporation, Formosa Laboratories, Taimed Biologics, Mycenax, TFBS Bioscience, Genovior Biotech, Amaran Biotech, UBI Pharma, Zillion Fine Chemicals International, and others.

In the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Zone , participating companies include PharmaEssentia, MycoMagic Biotechnology, Golden Biotechnology, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Wendy International, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, AP Biosciences, TAHO Pharmaceuticals, Charsire Biotechnology, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics, BoYen Therapeutics, WCC Biomedical, Transin Biomedical, Link-Best Bioscience, and others.

In the Cell and Regenerative Medicine Zone , participating companies include Supercell Biotechnology, ChainHome Biotech, Integrated Bio, Level Biotechnology, Mitek Lab, Han Biomedical, Cold Spring Biotech, Omics Bio, Meribank Biotech, Only Science, ACRO Biomedical, Purple Win International, StellaCell Bio, Cell-Bio Biotechnology, and others.

Countries participating in the National Pavilions include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, India, and Thailand. Multinational companies such as Merck, BD, Cytiva, Fujifilm, Thermo Fisher, Genscript, Instem, and Panlabs Biologics will also be exhibiting.

The BIO Asia–Taiwan Organizing Committee is certain that this year's event will be exceptionally exciting. Currently, there are only a few exhibition slots remaining. Early-bird discounts for the conference forums and one-on-one partnering sessions are available for registrations completed before June 20. Whether you're looking to exhibit, attend conference forums and sessions, or participate in partnering meetings, be sure to seize the opportunity and register quickly!

Event website:

