Bangladesh U-Turns On Israel Policy, Restores 'Except Israel' Inscription On Passports Amid Public Outrage On Gaza War
On Sunday, officials revealed that the Home Ministry had issued a directive ordering the passport and immigration department to restore the phrase“THIS PASSPORT IS VALID FOR ALL COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD EXCEPT ISRAEL” to official travel documents. Nilima Afroze, Deputy Secretary of the Home Ministry's Security Services Division, confirmed that the directive was issued on April 7.
“The letter (directive) was issued on April 7,” Afroze said, referring to the reinstatement of the controversial sentence in passports.Reversal of 2021 decision
The phrase had previously been dropped in 2021 under the government of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. At the time, officials explained that the removal was to align the passport with international standards. However, with the recent escalation of violence in Gaza and growing public outcry, the government has decided to reinstate the wording.Public protests in Dhaka
The move follows large-scale protests in Dhaka , where thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to condemn Israeli actions in Gaza . Protesters carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans like "Free, Free Palestine." The main rally took place in Suhrawardy Udyan, near Dhaka University, where demonstrators expressed their strong disapproval of Israeli military actions .
Some protesters burnt effigies of prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , accusing them of supporting Israel 's actions in Gaza.Also Read | 'US close to getting Israeli hostages in Gaza back': Donald Trump Political and religious groups support the rally
The rally was supported by several political and religious groups. Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and right-wing Islamic organisations expressed solidarity with the demonstration.Also Read | Israel captures Morag Axis, a key Gaza corridor; mass evacuations ordered
