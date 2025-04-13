Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Only Decisive Action Can Influence Russia - Zelensky

Only Decisive Action Can Influence Russia - Zelensky


2025-04-13 03:12:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has rejected the proposal for a ceasefire, continuing attacks on ordinary Ukrainian cities and assaults on the front line -- and only decisive action can change this.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"This Friday marked exactly one month since Russia spurned the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. They are not afraid. That's why they keep launching ballistic missiles. That's why there are nearly a hundred attack drones every night – most of them Shaheds – targeting ordinary Ukrainian cities," he said.

According to Zelensky, Russian assaults on the front line are also ongoing. "They do not stop attacking. They do not stop spreading hatred through their state propaganda," he said.

Read also: Zelensky about Russian strike on Sumy: The world must respond firmly

Zelensky stressed that only pressure and decisive action can change the situation.

"Every Russian ballistic missile, every cruise missile, every Russian Shahed, every guided bomb strikes not only our people and our communities, but also diplomacy – and the political efforts of everyone trying to end this war," he said.

On March 11, negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Jeddah. Following these talks, Ukraine accepted the U.S. proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

MENAFN13042025000193011044ID1109424726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search