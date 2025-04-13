Only Decisive Action Can Influence Russia - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia has rejected the proposal for a ceasefire, continuing attacks on ordinary Ukrainian cities and assaults on the front line -- and only decisive action can change this.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"This Friday marked exactly one month since Russia spurned the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. They are not afraid. That's why they keep launching ballistic missiles. That's why there are nearly a hundred attack drones every night – most of them Shaheds – targeting ordinary Ukrainian cities," he said.

According to Zelensky, Russian assaults on the front line are also ongoing. "They do not stop attacking. They do not stop spreading hatred through their state propaganda," he said.

Zelensky about Russian strike on Sumy: The world must respond firmly

Zelensky stressed that only pressure and decisive action can change the situation.

"Every Russian ballistic missile, every cruise missile, every Russian Shahed, every guided bomb strikes not only our people and our communities, but also diplomacy – and the political efforts of everyone trying to end this war," he said.

On March 11, negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Jeddah. Following these talks, Ukraine accepted the U.S. proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire.