Barca's Balde To Miss Key Games With Hamstring Injury

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #Champions League AFP

Barcelona: Barcelona were dealt a blow in their quadruple chase on Sunday as defender Alejandro Balde was diagnosed with a hamstring injury.

Spain's Balde was taken off in Barca's 1-0 win at Leganes on Saturday which gave them a seven-point lead in La Liga before second-place Real Madrid visit Alaves on Sunday.

"Tests carried out on Sunday morning on the first team player Alejandro Balde confirm that he has a distal injury to his left hamstring," said Barcelona in a statement.

The Catalan giants did not specify the length of Balde's expected absence but Spanish media reports suggest he will be sidelined for three weeks.

The 21-year-old left-back will not be able to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday and is a serious doubt for the Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid on April 26.

Balde will hope to return by the time Barca face arch-rivals Madrid in La Liga on May 11, or before to potentially participate in the Champions League semi-finals, should his team qualify.

Barca hold a 4-0 lead on Dortmund from the first leg.