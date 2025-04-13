Barca's Balde To Miss Key Games With Hamstring Injury
Barcelona: Barcelona were dealt a blow in their quadruple chase on Sunday as defender Alejandro Balde was diagnosed with a hamstring injury.
Spain's Balde was taken off in Barca's 1-0 win at Leganes on Saturday which gave them a seven-point lead in La Liga before second-place Real Madrid visit Alaves on Sunday.
"Tests carried out on Sunday morning on the first team player Alejandro Balde confirm that he has a distal injury to his left hamstring," said Barcelona in a statement.
The Catalan giants did not specify the length of Balde's expected absence but Spanish media reports suggest he will be sidelined for three weeks.
The 21-year-old left-back will not be able to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday and is a serious doubt for the Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid on April 26.
Balde will hope to return by the time Barca face arch-rivals Madrid in La Liga on May 11, or before to potentially participate in the Champions League semi-finals, should his team qualify.
Barca hold a 4-0 lead on Dortmund from the first leg.
