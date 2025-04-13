Al-Sisi Begins Gulf Tour With Doha Visit, Focus On Gaza

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi began his Gulf tour on Sunday with a visit to Doha, Qatar, where he was received by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, at Hamad International Airport.

During his stay in Qatar, President Al-Sisi is scheduled to meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Discussions will also focus on regional developments, particularly the Palestinian issue and efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, President Al-Sisi will meet with representatives of the Qatari business community to explore potential economic collaborations.

The Qatar News Agency highlighted the significance of the visit, emphasising the need for increased consultation and coordination between the two nations given the current regional and global climate. Discussions are expected to address Arab security, the aspirations and legitimate rights of Arab nations, and the promotion of Arab unity, security, and stability. The summit aims to reinforce the robust relationship between Qatar and Egypt and their mutual desire to enhance cooperation at all levels.

Qatar is considered a key partner for Egypt in numerous areas. The visit seeks to unify Arab perspectives on Egypt's plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the rejection of any forced displacement of its residents, a plan that received full Arab support during the extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo.

Following his visit to Qatar, President Al-Sisi will proceed to Kuwait, the second stop on his Gulf tour. This visit underscores the deep strategic relations between Egypt and Kuwait and their shared commitment to expanding economic and investment cooperation.

In Kuwait, Al-Sisi will meet with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, and Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Prime Minister.

The visit will also reaffirm Egypt's unwavering support for Kuwait's security and stability, which it views as integral to its own national security. Discussions will include coordination on the Gaza reconstruction plan, with both Egypt and Kuwait being key supporters of this initiative.

This Gulf tour reflects Egypt's commitment to strengthening Arab cooperation, particularly in the face of current regional challenges, including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and tensions in the Red Sea. The visits highlight Egypt's pivotal role as a regional mediator and a strategic partner for Gulf nations.