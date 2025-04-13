Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesian President Leaves Doha

2025-04-13 09:14:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto left Doha today, after an official visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani and Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar HE Ridwan Hassan.

