How I'm Teaching Holocaust Literature In Light Of Canadian Recommendations Around Combatting Antisemitism

MENAFN - The Conversation) As university students encounter hate speech, like statements perpetrated by music industry personalities they may have once enjoyed, they have questions about antisemitism - and what it really is.

I research and teach Jewish literature with a focus on Holocaust narratives. With rising tensions on both sides of the Israel-Hamas War , and 24 hostages still in captivity , Canadian communities feel the continued conflict domestically .

In December 2024, the House of Commons's Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights released a comprehensive document: Heightened Anisemitism in Canada and How to Combat It .

Since Oct. 7, 2023, societal tolerance for blatant acts of antisemitism has risen . This makes this document all the more timely, especially as it reports:“Many witnesses noted that the rise in antisemitism has been particularly acute on university campuses.”

Among the document's 19 recommendations is guidance around Holocaust education and remembrance. While there is longstanding scholarly discussion around best practices and ethics pertaining to teaching the Holocaust and remembrance , educators must also be responsive to our current - and evolving - contexts.

Here, I share ways I have sought to adapt my own approach to teaching Holocaust literature. For educators wondering how to begin approaching the integration of Holocaust topics, a 2020 collection of articles on the subject, Understanding and Teaching the Holocaust , edited by Laura Hilton (professor of history) and Avinoam Patt (professor of Holocaust studies), could be a launching point.

Universities Canada president and CEO Gabriel Miller speaks to reporters after appearing as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee on Justice and Human Rights on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in May 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Modern-day antisemitism, trajectories

The committee's sixth recommendation is that the government of Canada work with provinces and territories to“ensure that Holocaust education in public schools and other institutions includes explanations of modern-day antisemitism and integrates a Jewish community-centered lens.”

For a course teaching film adaptations of the Holocaust, I solicited the assistance of a colleague, historian Carson Phillips, at the Azrieli Foundation , a charity whose eight funding areas include Holocaust education and legacy, to tackle this recommendation.

Working with Phillips brought an additional voice to the discussion of how Holocaust denial and Holocaust distortion are connected to antisemitism. Holocaust denial is a form of antisemitism with all its malignant intentions.

Phillips suggested I try to additionally focus on survivor memoirs that explore life prior to the Holocaust to illustrate the trajectory of antisemitic agendas . He noted I should concentrate on memoirs with a connection to Canada so this message would be more relevant for my students.

He provided me with A Cry in Unison by Judy Cohen , Flights of Spirit by Elly Gotz and Memories in Focus by Pinchas Gutter . I also applied his advice in the fiction I taught and incorporated the 1970 novel, Crackpot, by Adele Wiseman , to show that between the First and Second World Wars in Canada, there was societal antisemitism and social isolation of Jews.

To further connect this to a Canadian context, and to consider trajectories of hate, in the future I may include content around how there were plans to export the“final solution” from Europe to North America . This illustrates that tolerance of antisemitism can quickly threaten societal stability.

Antisemitism far predates Nazism

I wanted my students to see that although the Holocaust was caused by antisemitism, antisemitism long predated the rise of Nazism and survives today because of a lack of shared awareness.

The Art Gallery of Alberta recently hosted an exhibit Here to Tell of photograph portraits of Holocaust survivors and their recorded testimonies.

In three of my courses, I gave the extra credit option to visit the exhibition and reflect on ideas, themes and concepts that resonated. Similar engagement is being implemented in high school classes to address Alberta's curricular requirements.

This has the aim of better informing learners about what can occur when xenophobia and hate are allowed to proliferate .

The documentary connected to the exhibit vividly illustrates why antisemitism is dangerous when left to fester and breed, or if misinformation masquerades as fact .

'Here to Tell: Faces of Holocaust Survivors' project.

As recent events in a suburb of Edmonton suggest, not combating antisemitism allows the tentacles of white supremacy and xenophobia to affect other communities too . There, masked demonstrators stood with an apparent anti-immigration sign while one gave a Nazi salute.

Addressing Holocaust remembrance

The eighth recommendation of Heightened Antisemitism calls for the government of Canada,“in line with its commitment to build strong communities and celebrate multiculturalism,” to“provide funding to develop a five-year program to enhance the literacy of post-secondary students regarding the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.”

For me as an educator, this made the marking of International Holocaust Remembrance Day (IHRD) especially meaningful in the context of classroom learning in Alberta.

People place candles at a concrete slab of the Holocaust Memorial, on the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Berlin, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

After all, Alberta was the province where James Keegstra first began teaching Holocaust denial to high school students in the 1980s. After Prof. Anthony Hall of the University of Lethbridge finally retired in 2018, it seemed like Holocaust denial and baseless vilification of Zionism was on the decline in Alberta. As reported by CBC, in 2016 Hall was suspended without pay for“allegedly promoting conspiracy theories and denying the Holocaust in online articles and videos.”

This year was the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau , and to to mark IHRD, I organized two guest speakers to present their research to students. Speakers helped contextualize the immediate legacy of the Holocaust and how this contributes to contemporary antisemitism.

With Yom HaShoah (Jewish Holocaust Remembrance Day) soon approaching, these discussions should be at the forefront of Canadian human rights awareness.

Wider implications

Although my students are likely not familiar with the report's broader recommendations for how to combat antisemitism, a sizeable portion of the report's advice does focus on university campuses. There are implications far beyond teaching the Holocaust or Jewish subject matters which may potentially impact students.

Recommendations include:



Calls for more robust and effective strategies to combat antisemitism and safeguard Jewish communities across Canada;

For action to address antisemitic incidents; That the“full diversity of the Jewish identity be acknowledged within Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) frameworks , including Jewish peoplehood, ethnicity, nationality, multi-denominational religion, cultural diversity, and language, as well as Zionist and Indigenous aspects of Jewish identity.” This point notes that“this includes the recognition of Zionism as the self-determination of Jewish people in their ancestral homeland of Israel.”

It has yet to be seen how a change in federal Canadian leadership will uphold the values articulated in this important committee report, but the document does provide hope for Holocaust educators and broader Canadian communities isolated by a rise in hate .