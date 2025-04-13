Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Criticizes Putin’s Aide

2025-04-13 08:49:39
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has publicly criticized Kirill Dmitriev, a key associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, by calling the Kiev-born diplomat a separatist.

Kirill Dmitriev currently holds the position of presidential adviser on global economic partnerships for Russia.

In recent times, he has taken a significant role in dialogue aimed at improving relations between Moscow and Washington, with a focus on collaborative ventures that might offer mutual advantages to both countries.

During a public statement on Wednesday, Zelensky remarked on Dmitriev’s involvement in these discussions, referring to him as “a separ who was born in Ukraine.”

The term “separ” is an abbreviation for “separatist,” a pejorative label that gained widespread use in Ukraine following the 2014 political upheaval in Kiev, often directed at those accused of betraying Ukrainian interests.

Dmitriev, born in 1975 in Kiev during the Soviet era, took part in an academic exchange program in the early 1990s, which led him to study at Foothill College in California.

He later earned degrees from Stanford University and Harvard Business School, where he obtained his MBA.

His career includes time in the corporate world, with positions at well-known Western enterprises such as Goldman Sachs and McKinsey, before he was appointed head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in 2011.

