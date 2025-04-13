403
Sudan: RSF attacks on Darfur displacement camps leaves over 114 civilians dead
(MENAFN) A local official reported on Saturday that over 114 civilians have lost their lives in assaults by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on two displacement camps in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, within the last two days.
Ibrahim Khatir, the director general of North Darfur State's health authority, stated, "More than 100 civilians were killed as a result of the brutal attack launched by the RSF militia on the Zamzam displacement camp yesterday (Friday), with dozens injured."
He further noted, "Today (Saturday), 14 civilians were also killed due to another militia attack on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, with dozens more injured."
Khatir highlighted a particularly tragic aspect, revealing that among those killed at the Zamzam camp were nine staff members of Relief International, a non-governmental organization that operates a field hospital in the area.
The volunteer group Emergency Room reported an even higher death toll for the Abu Shouk camp, claiming that 40 civilians were killed and hundreds injured on Saturday due to intense shelling by the RSF.
The RSF has yet to respond to these allegations regarding the attacks.
Intense clashes have persisted in El Fasher between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF since May 10, 2024. The broader conflict in Sudan, which erupted in mid-April 2023 between the SAF and the RSF, has claimed the lives of over 29,600 individuals, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, a crisis monitoring organization referenced by the United Nations.
