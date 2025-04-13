403
UAE praises Oman's role in U.S.-Iran talks
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has acknowledged Oman's efforts in facilitating the ongoing discussions between the United States and Iran. This recognition was shared during a phone call on Saturday between UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.
Reports indicate that Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for Oman's proactive mediation, which aims to build trust and stability in the region. He also expressed confidence that Oman's diplomatic initiatives would help bridge the divide between Washington and Tehran, fostering a positive environment for rebuilding trust and promoting peace, security, and global stability.
Earlier on Saturday, the Omani foreign minister characterized the U.S.-Iran negotiations in Muscat as occurring in a "friendly atmosphere," with the primary objective of enhancing regional and international peace and stability.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the "indirect" discussions between Iran and the United States wrapped up on Saturday in Muscat, describing the atmosphere as "constructive." The two-and-a-half-hour meeting involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, focusing on Tehran's nuclear program and sanctions relief, according to the ministry.
