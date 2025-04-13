403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria demonstrates detention of Consul in France, calls for immediate release
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Algerian Foreign Ministry announced that it had summoned French Ambassador to Algiers, Stephane Romatet, to express a "strong protest" regarding the arrest of an Algerian consul in France.
This protest follows the provisional detention of the consul by French authorities earlier that day, which is reportedly connected to the 2024 abduction of Amir Boukhras, an Algerian activist and fugitive residing in Paris, known on social media as "AmirDZ."
In its official statement, Algiers condemned France's legal rationale as "fabricated." The ministry asserted that the diplomat was apprehended in a public area without any prior diplomatic notification, characterizing the act as an "unprecedented and unjustified" violation of established diplomatic protocols.
The Algerian Foreign Ministry also noted that the only evidence presented by French authorities was the detection of the consul's mobile phone near Boukhras' residence.
Algeria is calling for the "immediate release" of the consul, cautioning that this "deliberate judicial escalation" could jeopardize recent initiatives aimed at improving bilateral relations between the two nations. These initiatives included agreements made during a recent phone conversation between the leaders of Algeria and France.
Tensions between France and Algeria were highlighted just days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's visit to Algiers, which sought to ease existing strains and promote collaboration between the nations.
This protest follows the provisional detention of the consul by French authorities earlier that day, which is reportedly connected to the 2024 abduction of Amir Boukhras, an Algerian activist and fugitive residing in Paris, known on social media as "AmirDZ."
In its official statement, Algiers condemned France's legal rationale as "fabricated." The ministry asserted that the diplomat was apprehended in a public area without any prior diplomatic notification, characterizing the act as an "unprecedented and unjustified" violation of established diplomatic protocols.
The Algerian Foreign Ministry also noted that the only evidence presented by French authorities was the detection of the consul's mobile phone near Boukhras' residence.
Algeria is calling for the "immediate release" of the consul, cautioning that this "deliberate judicial escalation" could jeopardize recent initiatives aimed at improving bilateral relations between the two nations. These initiatives included agreements made during a recent phone conversation between the leaders of Algeria and France.
Tensions between France and Algeria were highlighted just days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's visit to Algiers, which sought to ease existing strains and promote collaboration between the nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment