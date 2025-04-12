Days After Fatal Helicopter Crash, A Plane Carrying 2 People Goes Down In A Muddy Field In Upstate New York
Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore confirmed the crash was fatal but did not specify the number of casualties, as reported by AP.
Also Read: New York Hudson river helicopter crash: CEO Agustin Escobar, wife, 3 kids dead. Who is he
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 30 miles away near Copake.
“The mud, weather and snow have made it difficult for first responders to get to the site,” Salvatore said.
Also Read: NYC's chopper curse: Another helicopter plunges into Hudson, killing 6 - a look at helicopter crashes in the past
The National Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigation team, expected to arrive in New York Saturday evening.
(With inputs from AP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment