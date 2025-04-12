Days After Fatal Helicopter Crash, A Plane Carrying 2 People Goes Down In A Muddy Field In Upstate New York

MENAFN - Live Mint) A twin-engine aircraft carrying two individuals crashed on Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore confirmed the crash was fatal but did not specify the number of casualties, as reported by AP.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 30 miles away near Copake.

“The mud, weather and snow have made it difficult for first responders to get to the site,” Salvatore said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigation team, expected to arrive in New York Saturday evening.

(With inputs from AP)