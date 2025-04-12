Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes Oman's hosting of the high-level talks between the United States and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program.

Kuwait -- His Highness the Amir International Shooting Grand Prix kicks off.

KHARTOUM -- At least 100 people, including nine aid workers, are killed in renewed attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on Zamzam refugee camp, west Sudan.

NEW DELHI -- Three people are killed and dozens of others injured in West Bengal State, during protests against the Waqf Act. (end) gb