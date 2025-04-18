Two Arrested In Noida For Shooting Over Minor Traffic Argument

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 18 (IANS) Noida police have cracked a sensational case by arresting two accused who allegedly shot a man in the head following a minor road rage incident.

The incident, which happened in Noida Sector 63 area, came to light on Friday when the victim lodged a complaint with the police. After filing the report, the police team started working on it and cracked it.

According to the information shared by the police, two unidentified youths traveling in a Fortuner SUV got into an argument with a local resident from the victim's village over not being given way on the road. The dispute escalated quickly, and one of the suspects opened fire.

As a result, the victim was critically injured in the firing. Acting on the complaint, Noida Sector-63 police immediately registered a case.

Considering the seriousness of the crime, police launched a swift investigation, scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and successfully tracing the Fortuner vehicle involved in the incident.

During the investigation, the police identified the two accused. One of them is Vikas Kumar, who originally hails from Bulandshahr and currently resides in Noida's Sector-71. The second accused, Lalit Kumar, is a native of Khalispur Bhatoni village under the Malipur police station in Ambedkar Nagar.

The police have arrested both suspects. From their possession, they recovered the Fortuner car used in the incident, a licensed pistol, 13 live cartridges, one used cartridge shell, and a firearm license.

Authorities stated that they are also investigating the criminal background of the accused, and strict action will be taken.

DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy confirmed that the incident took place in the Sector-63 area and that both accused have been taken into custody.

He further stated that the victim is in stable condition and the accused have been sent to jail.