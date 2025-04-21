Revanth Reddy Pitches Telangana For Investment At Osaka Expo

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) The Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Monday, pitched strongly for investments in the state at the Osaka World Expo in Japan.

The delegation invited investment in a plethora of sectors and initiatives including the circular economy, urban infra and environmental rejuvenation, the River Musi projects, the Regional Ring Road and Radial Roads, expansion of Metro Rail, Future City development, software, futuristic technologies, including AI, pharma, bulk drugs, tourism, textiles, agriculture and green energy.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in the presence of the who's who of the Osaka business world, the Chief Minister said that Telangana is the first Indian state to participate in the expo.

"We are here to strengthen our historical friendship into long-term partnerships. Let us build partnerships that will empower people, partnerships to design the future, partnerships to inspire and drive innovation,” Chief Minister Reddy said.

"We offer policy stability, high ease of doing business and world-class infrastructure in a thriving and growing business-friendly ecosystem. Many Japanese firms are achieving spectacular success in my state of Telangana. We want to welcome many more of you. Come to Hyderabad, design your products, manufacture them in Telangana and harness our strength of location to make it your launchpad for the Indian market as well as a strategic base for global exports,” he said.

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu told the investors that the state government investment support includes single-window approvals and customised incentives.

"Hyderabad, our capital, is a leading global hub for IT and life sciences. We have a strong ecosystem for aerospace and defence, electronics and textiles. It is set for a giant leap now with the vision of the Chief Minister - we are building the Future City - India's first Net Zero industrial city. To be built on 30,000 acres, Future City is built for clean green energy, smart mobility and the circular economy. We are collaborating with Japan's Marubeni Corp to create a marquee industrial park there," he said.

Sridhar Babu cited the various projects ranging from the 370-km-long Regional Ring Road and Radial Roads connecting the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Outer Ring Road (ORR), and the area within as a base for the biggest of dedicated manufacturing zones in India.

"The zone between the ORR and RRR is ideal for EVs, energy storage, electronics, semiconductors, and aerospace industries. To support exports, we are setting up a dry port linked to the nearest sea port with a dedicated road and rail link,” he said.